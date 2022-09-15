HILL End's gold rush era will be revived when the historic village celebrates an anniversary in late October.
The community, north of Bathurst, will mark the 150th anniversary of the discovery of the Holtermann Specimen when it holds what is being described as a day of celebration and connection.
It will include entertainment and activities based on the theme of the village's gold rush era - and it will be free to attend.
Hill End and Tambaroora Gathering Group convener Lorraine Purcell came up with the idea.
"Our village has always celebrated its gold-mining heritage, family history and incredible art connection," she said.
"With an anniversary milestone coming up, there is no better way to celebrate than with locals and visitors coming together to experience our town through the eyes of those who established and shaped our region during the gold rush era."

The Hill End 150 day on Saturday, October 22 will include festival stalls, a Treasures of the Hill End Collection exhibition at the National Parks and Wildlife Heritage Centre, self-guided heritage town tours, Bald Hill mine tours, gold-mining displays, open historic homes, art exhibitions featuring world-renowned local artists, and colourised Holtermann Collection photo gallery and light installations projected on buildings using the Holtermann photographic collection.
The Holtermann Specimen - the world's largest known single mass of gold - was unearthed on October 19, 1872.
A life-size replica, made by Hill End historian Harry Hodge in 1972, will be available for visitors to the village to use for a selfie.
Organisers say the day will end with a bush dance in the evening in the Royal Hall featuring the Southern Cross Bush Band.
Hill End community volunteers will be on the ground throughout the day to guide and celebrate with visitors.
Entry will be free, but visitors are asked to RSVP with an online ticket so organisers can plan ahead.
