Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Nyngan Tigers defeat St Pat's in Tom Nelson Under 18s Western Premiership grand final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Aidan Bermingham may only be 18 years old but he was all too aware how much Sunday's premiership victory meant to the Nyngan Tigers and the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.