Lili-Rae Campbell and Steph Hinds named joint best and fairest women's Central West Premier League Hockey goalkeeper

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 5 2022 - 4:07am, first published 4:00am
Lili-Rae Campbell was named the joint best and fairest goalkeeper in the women's Central West Premier League Hockey competition for 2022.

FOR the last five years Lili-Rae Campbell has spent her Saturdays padding up for St Pat's and shutting down strikers, but the 2022 grand final could very well have been her last as a Saint.

