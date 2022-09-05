Six arrested over alleged weekend ram raid in Dubbo

Five teens and a man have been arrested over an alleged ram raid and police pursuit in the state's Central West at the weekend.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were contacted about 11.50pm on Saturday, September 3 2022, following reports of a break-in at a business on Commercial Avenue, Dubbo.
Police were told a Holden Colorado - which had been stolen from Orange the day before - had crashed through the gates and into a storefront and six people were attempting to steal dirt bikes.
The group were disturbed by passers-by and allegedly fled the scene with a motorcycle in the tray of the Colorado.
Police attempted to stop the Colorado on Sheraton Road, but the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.
Road spikes were successfully deployed on two occasions before the Colorado was stopped on Mitchell Highway, Larras Lee.
Six males - a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds boys, a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old man - were arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The vehicle and dirt bike were seized for forensic examination and police established a crime scene at the business which has since been examined by specialist forensic officers.
The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
Three teens aged 17, 14 and 13 and the 20-year-old man were all charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal and breach of bail.
The second 14-year-old boy will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
All teens were refused bail to appear at a Children's Court today.
The man was refused bail to appear at a Dubbo Local Court today.
