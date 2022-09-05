Scots All Saints College announces new head of college

SCOTS All Saints College has announced a new head of college, with current leader John Weeks set to retire after almost four decades in education.
In a letter sent to parents on Monday, September 5, it was announced former Launceston Grammar School and Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral School headmaster Richard Ford had been announced as the school's new head of college.
Mr Weeks had previously indicated that he would not be extending his contract and would be retiring after more than four decades as a leader in education.
Mr Weeks will continue as head of college for the remainder of term three, with a handover period commencing on Monday, September 5.
The school went through a lengthy, nation-wide search process to appoint Mr Ford.
