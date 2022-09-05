WHILE he didn't get a Central West Premier League Hockey premiership medal to add to his state championships gold, Riley Hanrahan did get an unexpected prize on Saturday.
The St Pat's co-captain was revealed as the joint leading goal scorer in the men's competition for 2022 alongside Lithgow Storm's Greg Nelson.
While neither found the mark in Saturday's grand final which Lithgow Storm won 4-2, the duo finished with 10 goals apiece for the regular season.
"I didn't know I was on for that, I didn't really think I'd scored that many goals this year," Hanrahan said.
"I didn't know Greg would've scored that many goals either, but there you go.
"Greg's a pretty handy player and Lithgow obviously scores a lot of goals, so he's clearly been on the end of a few of them. I've played a lot of hockey with Greg so it's nice to share it with him."
The leading scorer award came after what has been a good season for Hanrahan.
He was a member of the Central West Premier League Hockey All Stars side that took on Burwood during the pre-season.
Hanrahan was also a member of the Bathurst Buccaneers side which went undefeated in third division at the Hockey NSW Open Men's Field State Championships.
He co-captained the Saints alongside Tyler Willott and scored against each of his rival sides in the men's competition - Parkes, Orange Wanderers and Lithgow Storm.
Hanrahan's efforts also scored a hat-trick against Wanderers in round 12.
"It's a nice little reward for the job, I honestly didn't think I was in the running for leading goal scorer, I don't really follow it at all," Hanrahan said.
"I've scored a couple of field goals, couple of short corners, I get to go on top of the battery when some of the boys are away at rep hockey, it's always good to get that bit of a mix up."
As for the pick of Hanrahan's goals, he nominated one he scored on his home turf against the Wanderers.
"The deflection a couple of weeks ago against Orange was probably my favourite goal," he said.
"It was an open play deflection, I was pretty happy with it, it was a good ball from Lachlan Howard."
