Faces at the Charles Sturt University Bathurst open day

HIGH school students enjoyed a taste of uni life following the return of the on-campus open day at Charles Sturt University Bathurst recently.
The library lawn at the campus was filled with senior students immersing themselves in the different stalls that showcased the range of courses available.
The open day featured a range of information sessions, tours and food vendors in addition to the stalls.
Students attended information sessions on degrees including engineering, nursing, social work and human services, exercise and nutrition sciences, health, IT, law, communications and more.
The tours gave students an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the on-campus accommodation and the different laboratories and study spaces, including the nursing and paramedicine centre and simulator.
Students attending the open day came from locations including Sydney suburbs and country areas.
