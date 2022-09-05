RUNNING two kilometres in just over eight minutes may seem somewhat achievable for a number of adults, yet for Eva Chiaramonte, this is just her average day.
Representing South Bathurst Public School, Eva was the first student in over 14 years to make it to School Sport Australia's National Cross Country event at just nine years old.
The event took place from August 26 - 29th, and saw representatives from ages 10 - 19 from all over Australia and New Zealand competing, and was the first time Eva was able to compete as a qualifier in the 10-year age group.
Eva said that it was difficult to make the national team, as all her competitors in the state event finished within milliseconds of each other.
"I ended up finishing sixth in the state competition and then I made it to nationals," Eva said.
It was a long journey for Eva and her family, as the event took place in Adelaide and required a 28-hour round trip by car.
Though the journey was long, it was worth it in the end, as Eva was given the opportunity to get to know her fellow competitors and attend events hosted by School Sport Australia.
"We had time to get to know the people from the other states ... and we got to see Olympians and ask them questions and that was really cool," Eva said.
"I made so many friends," she said.
The cross country event required competitors in Eva's age group to run two kilometres.
Eva was looking to see herself run a personal best and finish the event in under eight minutes, however this unfortunately wasn't the case.
"During the run, I was going really well and it looked like I was going to get a place, but then I fell over into the mud so people overtook me and then I ended up coming 29th" she said.
Despite the circumstances, Eva was still in good spirits, and was thankful for the opportunity to also compete in the 1500-metre relay in which her team earnt a bronze medal.
"It was such good sportsmanship during the relay and I had so many people cheering me on," Eva said.
Eva was also incredibly grateful for her family and that of South Bathurst School, for not only providing moral support, but also financial assistance.
"I really want to say thanks to all the people who supported me, especially my school because every single class watched the state competition... and the teachers because they gave us money to buy petrol to get us to nationals and to get my gear," she said.
Principal of South Bathurst School Greg Cross said he was very excited for Eva.
"It's absolutely wonderful. It's a big achievement for Eva, for the school and for the district," Mr Cross said.
Mr Cross was also very proud of Eva's efforts, especially considering Eva feels that running is her life.
"Congratulations to Eva, she is a very committed and passionate runner ... so it's a reward for her hard efforts ... she certainly has a gift," Mr Cross said.
"I'm sure that she will continue with athletics and cross country training," he said.
Eva trains every day of the week and participates in a multitude of sports including swimming, tennis and athletics but cross country is definitely her favourite.
"I'm way better at it than anything else," she said.
