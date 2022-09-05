Western Advocate
Breaking

Kelso man, 65 charged by police, over alleged sexual touching

Updated September 5 2022 - 4:14am, first published 3:07am
A man has been charged following an investigation into alleged sexual touching incidents which allegedly occurred near a Kelso park.

Local News

