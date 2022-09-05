Kelso man, 65 charged by police, over alleged sexual touching

A man has been charged following an investigation into alleged sexual touching incidents which allegedly occurred near a Kelso park.
Last month, detectives attached to Chifley Police District commenced an investigation after reports a 42-year-old woman had allegedly been sexually touched while she was out walking near a park on Lions Club Drive, Kelso, on Monday, August 29, 2022.
The next day, officers received a separate report from a 40-year-old woman who was allegedly sexually touched at the same location.
Following inquiries, investigators attended a home in Kelso and arrested a 65-year-old man about 10.30am on Friday, September 2.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged with two counts of sexually touch another person without consent and wilful and obscene exposure in/near public place/school.
The man was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
