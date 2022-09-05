Western Advocate

Expect single lane closures in next stage of Great Western Highway upgrade from Kelso to Raglan

Updated September 5 2022 - 3:22am, first published 1:50am
The highway between Raglan and Kelso last month.

NEW stormwater infrastructure will be going in and redundant stormwater infrastructure will be demolished this week in the next stage of work on the Great Western Highway upgrade in Bathurst's east.

