NEW stormwater infrastructure will be going in and redundant stormwater infrastructure will be demolished this week in the next stage of work on the Great Western Highway upgrade in Bathurst's east.
Transport for NSW says traffic conditions will change between Kelso and Raglan as the work is undertaken.
It says single lane closures will be in place on the highway during work hours.
Work hours are between 7pm and 6am from Sunday, September 4 to Thursday, September 8, weather permitting.
Motorists are being asked to drive to the conditions, obey signs and traffic control and allow extra travel time.
On the other side of Bathurst, drivers are reminded that night work on the Mitchell Highway and an associated night detour have been extended for a second time for road maintenance work.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the live traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
