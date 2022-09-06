Western Advocate
John Bestwick's triple celebration shared with family and friends

Updated September 6 2022 - 1:53am, first published 12:30am
The weekend marked a remarkable occasion with local farmer John Bestwick celebrating not only his 90th birthday, but also 75 years working on the family's O'Connell farm, 'Euarra'.

