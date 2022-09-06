John Bestwick's triple celebration shared with family and friends

The weekend marked a remarkable occasion with local farmer John Bestwick celebrating not only his 90th birthday, but also 75 years working on the family's O'Connell farm, 'Euarra'.
But the anniversaries didn't stop there.
This year also saw John and his wife Irene celebrate 63 years of marriage.
John and Irene, along with 85 family and friends, celebrated at Rydges Mount Panorama well into the night on Saturday. Local pianist Cindy Fox led the entertainment, with bush poet cousin Harry Bestwick reciting an ode written for and dedicated to John, Irene and the Bestwick Family.
Irene was delighted that so many family members and friends were able to attend and share in this very special occasion.
"John has been the most wonderful husband. He has worked hard all his life and, whilst he has naturally slowed down in recent years, he keeps his focus on good farm practice and innovation opportunities," she said.
John said Irene perhaps gives him more credit than he is due.
"Today, we work collectively with local farm manager and entrepreneur Tom Roberts in a highly productive share-farm arrangement. Tom is highly respected in the farming community and brings emerging and best-practice farming techniques and thinking to the land," he said.
Born in Orange in September 1932 to Bill and Susan Bestwick, John was soon introduced to farm life. His parents took on several properties before purchasing 'Euarra' on O'Connell Road in 1942. Leaving school on his 15th birthday John immediately commenced working full-time on the farm next to his father and has been there ever since. He and Irene subsequently took over farm operations and commenced the renovation of the homestead and expansion of their landholding.
John said whilst he may not have been the most academically gifted of students, he became dedicated to learning good farm practice from his father and these principles and his knowledge have been the bedrock of everything he has done since.
Over the past 75 years John has won many farming accolades, including 'The Outstanding Farmer Award' and 'Central West Conservation Farmer of the Year'.
He has also been recognised and won awards for being one of the first farmers in Australia to apply the non-drill cropping system in the early 1970.
John said "people thought that I must have lost my marbles."
"But the results then and since have proven very positive for the soil structure and erosion control. I have never been afraid of innovation and change. The environment is changing and so should we."
During his time on the farm, John has served as a Councillor on Evans Shire Council, been a member the Advance Energy Rural Advisory Group and been a member of the O'Connell Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade (which he also joined on his 15th birthday), eventually going on to serve as Captain.
An enthusiastic member of the St. Michael and John's Catholic Church Choir, John and his mates can often be in and around William Street practicing and performing.
John's talents also extend to the sky. Having gained his pilot's licence in 1969, John continues to be an active member of the Bathurst Aero Club and is Honorary Life Member of Australian Cessna 182 Association.
Irene, meanwhile, has dedicated many years to the renovation of their Euarra homestead and gardens. Such is the transformation of their home that it has been highlighted in several publications, most recently being in the Central West Lifestyle magazine. Irene's garden has been a popular wedding venue and has been included in local open-garden events.
But John and Irene's proudest achievements are saved for their family.
John said the couple have been blessed to have five healthy children who have all gone on to have amazing careers.
"Three of our daughters are school teachers, our other daughter an international travel specialist and our son is a qualified pilot."
And the pride doesn't stop there.
Irene said their grandchildren are remarkable.
"We have we doctors, a solicitor, dentist, physiotherapist as well as an international business manager. With four other young and vibrant grandchildren and two great-grandchildren - who knows what their career and futures will hold."
Whilst the music on Saturday evening faded and guests drifted off into the night, John and Irene returned home with family members to round the night off with a celebratory night cap in front of a welcoming fire.
