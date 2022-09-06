John Bestwick's triple celebration shared with family and friends

Born in Orange in September 1932 to Bill and Susan Bestwick, John was soon introduced to farm life. His parents took on several properties before purchasing 'Euarra' on O'Connell Road in 1942. Leaving school on his 15th birthday John immediately commenced working full-time on the farm next to his father and has been there ever since. He and Irene subsequently took over farm operations and commenced the renovation of the homestead and expansion of their landholding.

