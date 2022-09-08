Western Advocate

Take note of how it's springing up as the weather changes | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
September 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springtime near Bathurst with a great view to the Blue Mountains at Yetholme.

HAVE you ever seen a better start to spring?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.