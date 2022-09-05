Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Miss Maggie May returns from eight month spell with a victory at Kennerson Park for John Chapman

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 5 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EIGHT months away from the track? No trouble for Miss Maggie May.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.