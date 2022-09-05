EIGHT months away from the track? No trouble for Miss Maggie May.
The John Chapman-trained Miss Maggie May ($3.40) made a successful return from illness at Kennerson Park on Monday afternoon when she led all the way in the Welcome GBOTA Maiden (307 metres) on the Bathurst track.
It was a quinella for Chapman as Mr. Southbrook ($3.70) followed four lengths behind his kennelmate.
Miss Maggie May had travelled to Bathurst with three minor placings from 11 starts, with her latest start coming back on January 7.
Chapman said it was great to see his bitch looking better than ever on her return to racing.
"I got this bitch for a syndicate, run by Brian O'Neill, and when I got her she had a stomach ulcer, so I've spent all that time getting her right," he said.
"I'm pretty happy for the syndicate that they got a result with her. She's really made them proud today with that run.
"I could see the two of them started really well. I think this fella [Mr. Southbrook] will go alright once he can get an inside box. He's still very young."
Miss Maggie May got away equal fastest from the boxes along with inside starter Barking Zara ($6, Michael Holgate).
Race favourite Off The Cuff ($2.50, Angela Kilpatrick) got away only fairly from box two, and that would leave him squeezed out of the early running.
Miss Maggie May got more than a length clear of Barking Zara on the bend while Mr. Southbrook worked into the race well from the widest draw.
But coming into the turn for home Miss Maggie May had already opened up a three length lead on her rivals.
She extended her margin to win in a time of 18.16.
Mr. Southbrook finished strongly to finish runner-up by two lengths ahead of Barking Zara.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
