Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

First FlyPelican flight arrives at the Bathurst Airport

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AIR transport has returned to Bathurst, with the first FlyPelican flight touching down at the airport on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.