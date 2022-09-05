AIR transport has returned to Bathurst, with the first FlyPelican flight touching down at the airport on Monday afternoon.
The flight arrived from Sydney just before 4pm, bringing just under 20 passages in just under half an hour.
Bathurst has been without direct flights between the regional city and Sydney for more than a month already after Rex withdrew its service on June 30.
Rex had cited low passenger numbers and increasing costs as the reasons behind its decision to no longer offer the route.
FlyPelican chief executive officer Marty Hawley said it was exciting to have flights returning to Bathurst.
"It's a great, quick flight down and it's great to provide these kind of services that have been missed for the past couple of months," he said.
"Initially we're starting with one return flight a day, Sunday through to Friday, for the first eight weeks.
"We'll then be increasing that to two return flights from Monday to Friday and a return flight on Sunday from October 31."
Mr Hawley said it's great that local businesses can connect to larger centres like Sydney through air transport.
"We find most regional centres we connect to, that it's vitally important for the local economy and community," he said.
"They access to not just medical experts but a quick way to visit friends and family and do business."
Mr Hawley said FlyPelican would put on extra flights during the Bathurst 1000 next month.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it's terrific for the city to have flights returning again.
"This is just a terrific thing for Bathurst. We've got the regular train services, it's just great we've got a combination with FlyPelican," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for tourism and businesses in Bathurst."
FlyPelican will facilitate the route using a 19-seat Jetstream 32 aircraft.
In addition to human passengers, the aircraft will be capable of catering to animal transportation and the transportation of medical supplies.
It was announced early last month that FlyPelican will reinstate the Bathurst to Sydney route.
Fares will start from $149 one way and are available for purchase via the FlyPelican website or from local travel agents.
