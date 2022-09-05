Smoke visible from some distance away as notified burn gets briefly out of control

THE Rural Fire Service was on hand on Monday afternoon to help mop up a notified burn that briefly got out of control on a private property on the outskirts of Bathurst.
RFS fire control operations officer Brett Taylor said the burn got away "a little bit" and into some of the grass on the property on the city's north-western outskirts, but the owner did everything correctly.
Advertisement
"He was on site relatively quickly and got it under control," Mr Taylor said.
"The RFS is assisting him with the final mop-up."
Smoke from the fire was visible from Llanarth.
Mr Taylor said the pile burning on the property was likely to continue for a couple more days.
The Bushfire Danger Period will run from October 1 to March 31.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.