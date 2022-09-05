Western Advocate

Smoke visible from some distance away as notified burn gets briefly out of control

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smoke from the fire was visible from Llanarth. Picture by Karen Bailey

THE Rural Fire Service was on hand on Monday afternoon to help mop up a notified burn that briefly got out of control on a private property on the outskirts of Bathurst.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.