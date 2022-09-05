Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Olivia Frisby steers the first winning double of her driving career

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 5 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 8:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst teenager Olivia Frisby drove the first double of her career on Friday night in Dubbo. Picture by Coffee Photography and Framing

OLIVIA Frisby laughs when she says she was born into the harness racing industry, but it's clear listening to the teenager talk about her chosen sport that is very much in the blood.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.