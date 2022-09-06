PLAYING in a grand final three weeks after tearing a hamstring and not only winning the match, but being named best on ground - talk about a recovery.
That is why Molly McCrossin was the toast of the Bathurst Giants after Saturday's AFL Central West women's grand final victory over Dubbo.
The 20-year-old injured her hamstring at training and when opting to play for her beloved Giants in round 13 against the Dubbo Demons - a match which determined the minor premiership - she exacerbated the issue.
The Giants won that round 13 match and earned a direct path to the grand final, but McCrossin had a question mark hanging over her.
But she was determined to play in what was her first AFLCW decider.
"My physio was a bit nervous for me to come back that early, but she knew I was going to play the grand final," McCrossin said.
"I was always going to play the grand final."
McCrossin was thrust into the heart of the battle at centre-half-forward, a position which requires plenty of running, explosive sprinting and naturally, thumping kicks aimed towards the Giants' attacking zone.
It tested out her hamstring. It was a test it passed with flying colours.
McCrossin racked up a mountain of possessions to help the Giants to a commanding 4-10-34 to 0-1-1 win.
McCrossin admits she was surprised to have restricted the talented Demons side to just a single behind.
"It was a very tough season, especially against Dubbo. After last year we weren't used to having such strong opposition like that," she said.
"So I was not expecting to win by that much in the final, our backs held off their forward line pretty well in the game.
"The first quarter was scoreless from both teams, but in the second quarter, as soon as we got our first goal, I knew we were on."
While celebrating with her team-mates after the final siren, there was another special moment to come for McCrossin when she was named best on ground.
"I was actually very surprised because there were a lot of girls, especially from our team, who had a really good game," she said.
"When I heard my number I was very surprised, I did have to look around and ask 'Was that me?'.
"I actually only started playing AFL last year, I started straight into seniors.
"My friend Saige [Davies], I know her from school, since kindergarten, we played netball together and she brought me along one day."
So how did it feel to have both a premiership and a best on ground medal around her neck?
"It feels very, very good, there's been a lot of celebrations," she said.
"I've won a few grand finals with netball before but not as big as this, they were junior finals."
