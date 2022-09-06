RUNNING out onto North Queensland Stadium in front of 23,840 fans wearing the colours of the NRL's defending champions - it's a moment Liam Henry will long remember.
The Blayney native played the final 24 minutes of the Penrith Panthers' round 25 NRL match against the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday.
Advertisement
Though the Panthers, who rested 12 regulars, did not emerge victorious the 38-8 defeat did not bother Henry.
The lock had never expected to see time in the NRL this season, his aim had simply been to see regular NSW Cup minutes.
"On Monday I got told I was heading down [to Queensland] with the side, and just hearing that I was going to be going with the boys was pretty cool," Henry said.
"Then I rocked up on Tuesday and Ivan [Cleary] told me I was going to make my debut off the bench, I was stoked when he said it.
"He said on the Monday he was resting a heap of the boys, but I never thought I'd be playing that's for sure, especially this year.
"So when he said it I was pinching myself and I rang Mum and Dad straight away. It was so cool."
Henry was named on the bench for the match and the prospect of squaring off with Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo, who finished inside the top 10 in the NRL for post-contact metres, had him both excited and nervous.
"I didn't get much sleep in the week leading up to it, I was laying awake in bed just thinking about it," Henry said.
"Jason Taumalolo - I watched him for years, so to do a review on him, really watch what he does, it was pretty cool to go up against him."
Sitting on the bench in the Panthers' pink away kit with number 16 on his back, Henry watched the game unfold and soaked in the atmosphere.
He wasn't sure how many minutes he'd get, but in the second half he got given the nod to start warming up.
"I got on in the second half at the back end of the game, the last 24 minutes. I was very nervous, I didn't know what the go was, but then when they said get ready to go on I started to feel real good," he said.
"My first touch I just thought catch the ball and run as hard as I can, that was pretty much all I was thinking. It was awesome, a really good experience.
Advertisement
"I learned a lot from it, it was very fast. The speed of the game was another level, but it was pretty cool, I was buzzing, I was just happy to be out there."
Henry made seven runs for 78 metres during his time on the field, 16 of those being post-contact.
He had one tackle break and in defence made 17 tackles.
"The score obviously wasn't what we wanted, but I was just stoked to be out there and get amongst it," he said.
"There was a lot of nervous energy, I had a lot of family make the trip which was awesome.
"It was unreal, it was a very loud, very noisy crowd and every time the Cowboys did something they went off. It was a really good experience.
Advertisement
"They were really nice fellas, they were all really good during the game and afterwards too."
Henry is set for another big Saturday afternoon this coming weekend when he returns to Penrith's NSW Cup side.
The Panthers will be playing minor premiers Newtown at Kogarah Oval in the major semi-final.
In their two prior clashes this season the Panthers have had the better of the Jets, winning 26-12 in round eight then 26-6 in round 15.
"It's awesome, we've got to go back, we've got a job to do there. We've got the Jets this weekend and we'll see how we go," Henry said.
"Winning the comp, it's definitely the goal, we've just got to keep putting one foot in front of the other and hopefully things turn out. If we don't win this week we get a second shot and we'll go from there."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.