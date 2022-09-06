Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Bulldogs second grade captain Phil Tonkin instigates his side's grand final comeback at Ashwood Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SCORING a grand final try for the team you captain? It's a special moment that not many players get to have, but Bathurst Bulldogs' second grade skipper Phil Tonkin was soaking up the experience on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.