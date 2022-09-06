TWO weeks, two premiership medals, a try and a best on ground award - Meredith Jones has enjoyed some big seasons with St Pat's, but 2022 is hard to top.
Eight days after Jones picked up her fifth Group 10 league tag premiership medal, the Saints having downed Orange CYMS 34-10, the Bathurst outfit took out the Western Premiers Challenge.
Advertisement
They beat Group 11 champions Dubbo CYMS to the tune of 28-0, Jones amongst the try scorers for the Saints in a performance which also saw her named best on ground.
But typically she pointed out that the individual honour could have easily gone to any of her team-mates.
It's that sort of mentality, everyone working for each other, that has been key in the Saints' long-term success.
"It felt pretty good, but as always, I think it's hard to pick a best on ground in our team because we all work so well together. We all make each other look good," Jones said.
"I don't think I did anything special, we just all play so well off each other so it could've been anybody.
"Everyone just shows up and does their job, no-one tries to overdo it, and I think that's why we are so successful across the park. We just work so well together.
"It feels good to win with each, we live in each others' pockets. Half of us work together at Kelso High, we spend weekends with each other and that contributes to the dynamic of the team."
Jones first linked with the Saints in 2015 and has been a consistently strong performer ever since.
She said while it's hard to top season 2017 when Pat's upset Orange Hawks, this year has been one of her best in blue and white.
The Saints went through the regular season undefeated and while their amazing streak of success ended in the major semi-final - Orange CYMS denying them a 60th consecutive Group 10 win - Jones and her team-mates responded in style.
"I think we needed that loss because it took the pressure off us a bit. We had three really good games in a row after that with limited errors and just a really, really good defensive line," she said.
While missing some players who lined up in the Group 10 grand final for the trip to Dubbo to contest the Western Premiers Challenge, the Saints were still hungry for victory.
They respected their Dubbo CYMS rivals, but at the same time backed their own team-mates.
Advertisement
"We wanted to give it a crack, we'd lost against them before, so we thought we'd show up and see how we went," Jones said.
"We knew we had our core and we've played together for so long that's all we need really.
"We knew they were going to be good, but we really wanted to win. When we were doing the warm up it actually felt really good, we were all ready to go.
"They are good at throwing the ball around so we knew we had to be good in defence and we thought that if we were good defensively, the attack would come."
The attack did come to ice a big year following two seasons heavily impacted by COVID-19.
Advertisement
Just as adding more medals to her collection and winning alongside friends she's shared a host of special moments with made it a year to cherish, Jones said 2022 was also a positive because of the new faces to join the Saints fold.
"I've been pretty fortunate to be around it for a fair while and lot of the girls have been as well ... so we've had a pretty strong core and the same core for a few years now," she said.
"But the new young girls, they really stepped up, they looked a bit nervous at the start of the year and were worried about making mistakes, but once they realised that we don't care, that we all make those little errors, they got a bit more comfortable and stepped up.
"They were really good additions to the team this year, to have that bit of young blood ... it's important to bring those young girls in because we can't run forever."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.