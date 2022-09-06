COLLEGIANS Mystified found themselves in early trouble against Scots All Saints College in Saturday's Bathurst Netball Association A grade minor semi-final but kept level heads to get the job done.
It was those with representative netball experience who helped steer Collegians in front during the second half to eventually prevail 54-46 over a school side who pushed them all the way.
The Mystified girls found themselves down by seven points at one stage as SASC threatened to score an upset win in the sudden death match.
Collegians coach Mel Noonan said the rusty start from her team forced them to switch on quickly.
"We tend to put ourselves into a hole and then climb out of it, because it's more fun that way," she laughed.
"We managed to get it back to three points at the first quarter break and then back to even at half-time. We just built on with things from there, so the girls did a great job.
"It was an impressive defensive effort from the girls and our shooters were great.
"The score was no reflection of the game, with the final score blowing out to eight. They certainly had moments where they looked like they were going to turn it around."
Noonan said her team's previous finals experience showed in the way they recovered.
"I think the maturity of the girls helps, but I think the school girls are only going to get better with experience," the Collegians coach said, in regards to the SASC side.
"The defensive end was great for us. The girls gave Taylor [Noonan] the player of the match. Her intercepts were brilliant.
"Sam [Thompson] and Haley [Wolfenden] in the circle were great. I don't think fatigue was a factor for the school girls, I just think we were able to step it up a notch, as we've been able to do in the second half. Hopefully that will be the same case this weekend."
Scots All Saints College coach Michael Germech said the enthusiasm from his side was always there in Saturday's but the cohesion wasn't at the level required.
"No doubt Caitlyn Matthews is a dominant shooter and we had no answers for that," he said.
"We threw a bit of ball away in the goal third, which cost us opportunities, but when we got the ball we were scoring. We lacked practice in finals to not make those mistakes.
"We've beaten two of the three top teams this year, so we know we can do it, but there wasn't enough time for the same combinations to work together on the court, and that showed on Saturday.
"Good luck to Collegians. They knew what they had to do and they turned up and did it consistently over the four quarters."
Meanwhile, Bulldogs Verdelho became the first side through to this year's grand final after they overcame Panthers in the major semi-final.
Bulldogs were 44-36 victors, sending Panthers into a preliminary final clash against Collegians this Saturday.
