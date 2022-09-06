A healthy, socially cohesive and safe community - that's the aim of the Bathurst Regional Council's Community Safety Plan for 2023-2028.
Residents are encouraged to have their say about safety in the area as council partners with the Bathurst Regional Community Safety Committee to deliver their fourth plan of its kind for the local government area.
"Here in Bathurst, we're really fortunate because we live in a particularly safe and joyful community," Chair of Bathurst Regional Community Safety Committee, Christopher Morgan said.
"One of the reasons that we do is because the council is very interested in making sure there's a safety plan for the community.
"The community safety plan is really about informing and educating the community - that's its core function and purpose."
According to Bathurst Regional Council Mayor, Robert Taylor, the plan - which requires community consultation in the form of a survey for its development - is "essential" when it comes to ensuring residents feel the most safe when in their region.
"It's a great opportunity for people to have their say ... about how they think they could be safer in our city," Mr Taylor said.
"Are they safe travelling? Are they safe leaving their cars? This is the input we're seeking from residents.
"It is an implementation of crime prevention to make our CBD and city healthy and safe for all."
The survey can be completed on council's website and will close at 5pm on Friday, September 30.
