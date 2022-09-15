The Daffodil Cottages' '50 Shades of Joy' team are ready to dazzle in the upcoming Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event as their fundraising efforts reach new heights.
With days remaining until the team take centre stage, their fundraiser reached over $17,000 for the Cancer Council NSW.
The '50 Shades of Joy' team liaison officer, Gwyneth Kelly said regardless of the numbers that display at the fundraiser's close, supporting the Cancer Council in their research is the real goal.
"Our original fundraising goal was two and a half thousand dollars, then I made it six thousand dollars, then 10 thousand dollars, then 12 thousand dollars and now I'm hoping to make it 15," Ms Kelly said at their September 6 morning tea.
"We just wanted to have fun, and if we learnt how to dance that's terrific but raising the money for the Cancer Council, that was our real goal and we're doing that.
"I mean, who hasn't been touched by cancer? If you asked these ladies, half of them would put up their hand and say they've been impacted in some way.
"What I really like is that the Cancer Council does a lot of research which means perhaps ridding the world of cancer. That's something I am thrilled to contribute to."
As the September 17 performance date nears, the '50 Shades of Joy' dancers - whose combined age is just shy of 400 - are already starting to impress.
"When we first started doing it, I was calling them dance lessons. I'm now at the stage where I'm calling them dance rehearsals," Ms Kelly said.
"We had a session on Sunday [September 4] and I thought 'wow'. I was so impressed."
Ms Kelly remained tight-lipped on any details about the group's performance with costumes, music and everything else "top secret".
"It'll be a big reveal on the night," she said.
The annual Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event will take place on Saturday, September 17 at the Bathurst Goldfields from 6pm.
