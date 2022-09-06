AS the front glass of their store shattered and the staff at Choices Flooring heard screaming, they feared the worst.
It was around 11 o'clock this morning and an SUV had come through the front window of the George Street business with force - and, seconds earlier, staff had seen kids playing on the footpath, right in the path of the car.
Police, Police Rescue and NSW Fire and Rescue all attended the triple-o call-out for help after reports the Ford Territory had reversed over the footpath and through the front of the shop.
Katie O'Connell, who works at the carpet shop, said that, seconds before the crash, the driver and kids had been out the front of the shop.
She said the driver was next door getting a tattoo and had popped outside for a moment.
"The kids were playing [on the footpath]," she said.
"[They - the driver] got into the car to move it back, and it came straight through [the front of the store]."
She said that, while all the staff were obviously in shock, they were just relieved no-one was hurt.
"Thank goodness we were towards the back [of the store] and there were no customers there.
"It could have been a lot worse than what it was."
She said her first reaction when the car came through the window was concern for the children who had been there.
"We heard screaming, and I immediately felt sick. Thankfully, they were all okay," she said.
As for the business, the facade was already under repair by Tuesday afternoon, though Ms O'Connell was not sure when the store would reopen for trading.
"We're getting the glass done and waiting on insurance, and just making sure everything is safe," she said.
She said as awful as the morning had been, she and her colleagues were thankful no-one was injured.
When police arrived at the scene at 11am, they found the SUV wedged in the front of the store.
They diverted traffic around the site, which was difficult given the high traffic volume in the area.
Despite the difficulty of the retrieval process, the vehicle was removed from the shop within an hour.
Investigations into the incident remain underway.
