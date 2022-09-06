THE 27-year-old driver of an SUV which ploughed through the front of a carpet store in George Street has been issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for a driving offence following Tuesday morning's dramatic crash.
Chifley Police District's crime manager, Acting Inspector Glenn Griffith, said police were called to the scene at around 11am after a vehicle parked directly outside Choices Flooring reversed up onto the footpath and through the shop's front window.
Acting Inspector Griffith said the 27-year-old female driver, as well as staff within the business, contacted emergency services for help after the crash.
Among those responding were police, Police Rescue and firefighters. NSW Ambulance was not called as no-one was injured in the crash, with firefighters also leaving the scene soon after arriving.
"Police spoke with the woman, who provided officers a version of what had happened in the lead-up to the crash," Acting Inspector Griffith said.
He said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the driver was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice to attend Bathurst Local Court next month.
He said it was exceptionally lucky no-one was injured in the incident.
"It's really fortunate no-one was behind the vehicle at the time, and no-one was injured inside the shop."
He said police also spoke with staff inside the shop as part of the investigation, and they provided a similar version to police as to what happened in the lead-up to the crash.
