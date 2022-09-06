Western Advocate


Woman, 27, to front court over Tuesday morning's shop crash in George Street, Bathurst

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 6 2022 - 9:56am, first published 8:00am
Police at the scene of the crash on Tuesday morning.

THE 27-year-old driver of an SUV which ploughed through the front of a carpet store in George Street has been issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for a driving offence following Tuesday morning's dramatic crash.

