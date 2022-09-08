Teams from Sydney, the ACT to converge on Bathurst for old boys rugby event

MORE than 30 teams are expected to take part in an upcoming feast of old boys rugby.
Old Boys Rugby Fest 2022, to be held at the Bathurst Bulldogs rugby complex on Hereford Street, will feature teams from Sydney, the ACT, Central Coast, Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace, Lismore and the South Coast, according to Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys' Allen Spencer.
He said the Old Boys Rugby Fest 2022 will have a $5 entry fee and will be a charity event in support of Prostate Cancer September.
Mr Spencer said the day will include food, drink, a coffee van and jumping castle for the kids and the clubhouse will be open.
The day will kick off at 10.30am and the feature games will be played from noon.
Among those feature games will be the Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys playing the Wallopers, a police team, for the Bryson Anderson Cup (in memory of Hawkesbury police officer Bryson Anderson, Wollongong police officer Rob Sasagi and other police who have died while serving in NSW).
The Old Boys Rugby Fest will be held on Saturday, September 17.
Mr Spencer said an Old Boys Rugby Fest dinner will be held that evening at the 1880 Hotel in William Street.
