Western Advocate

Teams from Sydney, the ACT to converge on Bathurst for old boys rugby event

Updated September 8 2022 - 7:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old boys rugby players from all over the state will be in Bathurst this month. Picture supplied.

MORE than 30 teams are expected to take part in an upcoming feast of old boys rugby.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.