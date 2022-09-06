THEIR aim was to swoop into the Western Premier League this season and take the competition by storm, and while Bathurst '75 had mixed results with that goal they have at least laid the platform for a bright future.
In their return to the region's top football competition '75 finished the regular season in third place but were bundled out in the first week of finals in an upset loss at home to the Parkes Cobras, who prevailed in a penalty shoot out.
While the disappointment of having their season come to an end is still raw among the '75 camp, their coach Mark Comerford said there's reasons to keep heads high.
"We're fairly happy with the way we went. We had a really good group of players and we really aimed high right from the start. We wanted to go deep in this competition," he said.
"We're disappointed that we've gone out at first shot. We had the belief with the quality of this team that we could make a statement in these finals."
Ultimately, looking ahead to the future, the area '75 will hone in on will be their ability to finish off games where they have the ascendancy.
The club maintained unbeaten status longer than any other side in this year's competition but their large number of draws saw them losing touch with the top of the ladder.
They remained in the hunt for a valuable top two finish right up until the last week of the regular season but had to settle for the third place results, which put them into a sudden death situation.
Bathurst '75 got out to a 1-0 lead during extra-time in their match against the Cobras but Parkes would hit back to send the game to penalties.
"You look back and we had six draws. Amongst that six there's definitely two games that we should have had a win. If we do that then we finished inside the top two and we're not playing last weekend," Comerford said.
"The application has always been there but we couldn't get that consistency going, and that's what really killed us in the end.
"We didn't manage games well enough and last weekend was the same. We got ourselves ahead but we didn't see it to the end and we had another draw. Not being able to close out games was our Achilles heel.
Comerford said there best moments of football from his side this year give him confidence for the club's future.
"We finished third and that's still a good result," he said.
"There were many different scenarios for those last few weeks of football which could have put us inside that top two.
"We've played some really good football but there's been other times where we've struggled to get cohesion. We'll get on a run and then have a couple of other weeks where we struggle."
Orange Waratahs and Panorama play for the first grand final spot this weekend while Barnstoneworth and Parkes meet in the minor semi-final.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
