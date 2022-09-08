"Lessening the stigma around youth mental health."
That's the effect Charles Sturt University Football Club's fundraising efforts have on the Bathurst community after they raised $11,900 at this year's headspace Cup.
Although they fell short of reaching their $15,000 goal, the club are thrilled to be able to provide headspace Bathurst with additional funds for their continued development and enhancement of outreach programs tailored for young people.
"We're pretty happy to get just under $12,000 considering we're coming out of two years of COVID. This is the first year we've been able to have a headspace Cup with no restrictions," CSU FC social media and events co-ordinator Sophie Norris said.
"The fact that everyone is still just as generous and willing to give and have conversations about mental health is so nice to see coming out of a very hard two years.
"As a young football club where our age group is 17 to 25-year-olds, headspace is a youth organisation that is really close to home for us."
The funds were culminated from the headspace Cup weekend held across August 20 and 21, which saw funds derived from the canteen, donation bucket, an online raffle and trivia night, with the latter two each generating approximately $4000.
Sam Bolt, community engagement co-ordinator for headspace Bathurst, said to have the club's ongoing support is a benefit to young residents in the area.
"For the last six years, the CSU Football Club has been a fantastic supporter of ours, and we're always sure to let them know their fundraising efforts go a long way towards lessening the stigma around youth mental health," Mr Bolt said.
"Whether it be through social groups for young people identifying as LGBTQIA+, groups to enhance creativity or events designed to generate more conversations in local schools and CSU, the funds help headspace Bathurst empower young people to craft their own management strategies around dealing with mental health."
