ONE man is in police custody and another in hospital following an alleged dispute in William Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Chifley Police District duty officer, Inspector David Abercrombie, said police, ambulance and Police Rescue were all called to the scene just before 2pm on Tuesday.
An enormous police presence could be seen from the street as at least five police units plus Police Rescue attended the incident.
Inspector Abercrombie said a man, aged 34, attended the property and an altercation with a second man, aged 28, followed.
He said police allege one of the men was armed with a weapon.
He said that, as a result of the altercation, one man, the 28-year-old, was taken into custody, while the 34-year-old was transported to Bathurst Base Hospital for treatment.
Inspector Abercrombie said he expects both will be charged by police in relation to the incident.
