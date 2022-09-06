Let's remember we are one people and we have an Australian flag

LAST Sunday night on the Sky channel I watched, with questions in my mind, the debate that looked at the implications of changing our constitution by the introduction of a so-called "Voice" for Aboriginal people.
I am to be convinced of this push from the Labor Party and Greens for such action.
Advertisement
The social issues facing many Aboriginal communities are truly horrendous - alcoholism, domestic violence, lack of focused educational efforts, etc - and leave us always wanting answers for better outcomes.
Why is is that generations of hard-working Australians are made to feel guilty from an ongoing rhetoric about an invasion over 200 years ago?
Adam Bandt, the Greens leader, refusing to stand in front of an Australian flag, and the introduction of now two more flags. Soon I would think the rainbow flag could well be added.
Which other country in the world has this as their decided position?
When we sing the popular song "We are one, but we are many", I sing along.
Please let's remain one people, working together with passion and respect for all of us.
Independent MP Dai Le made clear her feelings for our flag by wearing it for her first speech in Parliament.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.