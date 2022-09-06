After losing their last two matches the critics wrote the Pink Ladies off on winning this year's Kelso Fruit Market Grand Final, but as all champion sides do, Wilkinson's magnificent seven bounced back in fine style.
The team of James Church, 'Slugger' John Bullock, Kurt Booth, Harry Dang, Cal Hobson and Toko Tari beat Team Pineapples 13 sets to three and proved to their followers that they are a definite chance of taking home that coveted grand final trophy.
Captain Kath Wilkinson believes who ever beats her team will have to be playing well above their ability.
"We are just taking match by match. You could say we are the quiet achievers in this competition,'' Wilkinson said.
The star players in this match were no doubt James Church, Kath Wilkinson and Toko Tari for the Pink Ladies, as they were the only players of the 14 to take to the court to win all of their four sets.
Church was in blistering form for the Pink Ladies showing the crowd that he hasn't lost his touch after a lengthy spell from the game winning his sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Church thrives on pressure tennis and is the danger player come finals time.
Captain Wilkinson led by example, steering her side to a brilliant victory and playing with plenty of purpose, letting her racket doing the talking in winning her sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6.
Toko Tari, as he does again and again, showed plenty of promise playing very smart tennis in his 6-3, 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 sets wins.
Pink Ladies' Hobson, Dang, Booth and Slugger Bullock battled on gamely all day and dug deep when the chips were down.
The second match saw Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher's Strawberries side of Dave Craft, Adrian Hotham, Russ Welsh, Sarah Tree, Leo Meares and Sebastian Honeyman win a relatively close match over Andrew Tree's Bananas side 10 sets to six.
Captain Schumacher was pleased how well her side adapted to the cold windy conditions.
"It was tough out there but we stuck to our game plan and it worked,'' Schumacher said.
The losing Bananas captain was gut wrenched after his team's loss and had only one word to say: "Pitiful.''
Until next week it's Slugger signing off for another juicy round of tennis. Good Hitting.
