Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tennis Talk | Pink Ladies power past Pineapples in convincing win

By John Bullock
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:33am, first published September 6 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After losing their last two matches the critics wrote the Pink Ladies off on winning this year's Kelso Fruit Market Grand Final, but as all champion sides do, Wilkinson's magnificent seven bounced back in fine style.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.