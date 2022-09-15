Western Advocate
Kelso High School principal Mick Sloan knows the benefits of no phones

By Amy Rees
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:15am, first published 4:30am
Kelso High School principal Mick Sloan has seen the positive changes to the school environment following restrictions on mobile phones. Picture by Bradley Jurd

RESTRICTING the use of mobile phones in public schools could be on the cards if the Labor Government is elected next year, and this is a policy that Kelso High School has already seen the benefits of.

