Pennants action continues at Bathurst City and Majellan

The third game had the Oberon team of Mark Withers, Tim Hackins, Graeme Coombes and Pieter Sweeney beat the City team of Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Daniel Prasad with a score of 26-16. While Oberon led early, City caught up to be level on 15-all after the 17th end and then leading by one after the next. Oberon took the last three ends and eleven shots; they also won fourteen ends to seven.