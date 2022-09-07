Pennants action continues at Bathurst City and Majellan

Division Four, Section Two Pennants
Oberon RSL came to Bathurst for the next round of Division 4, Section 2. To make them feel at home, Bathurst turned on some wintery weather with a brisk southerly to keep things cool.
Bathurst won the day with 8 points to Oberon's 2. This came from seven points on the Big Board and one point for one rink won.
Advertisement
The Bathurst City team of Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley, Paul Reece and Paul Rodenhuis defeated the Oberon team of Dietmar Sajowitz, Doug Carter, Ken Kitt and Keith Hancox 38-13. Bathurst City team were well away having seventeen shots (including a seven) to two after seven ends. Bathurst won 12 ends to nine.
In the other games, Oberon RSL team of Robert Staggs, Steve Nestervic, Don Stephens and Niall Martens beat the City team of Alex Birkens, Richard Simpson, Ian Schofield and James Nau with the score of 24-18. Oberon had the best of the first half, leading 13-7. City came close at 17-16 in the 18th end but a five in the last end sealed it for Oberon. They won 13 ends to eight.
The third game had the Oberon team of Mark Withers, Tim Hackins, Graeme Coombes and Pieter Sweeney beat the City team of Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Daniel Prasad with a score of 26-16. While Oberon led early, City caught up to be level on 15-all after the 17th end and then leading by one after the next. Oberon took the last three ends and eleven shots; they also won fourteen ends to seven.
With Wallerawang beating Majellan by nine points to one, Bathurst City is now only half a point ahead, 38 -37.5. The next round this Sunday will be the decider for this Section. Bathurst plays Majellan at home, while Oberon play Wallerawang at home.
Social Games
Wednesday 31st August
Game one, rink three: Jim Grives and Daniel Prasad beat Joe Young and Bob Foster 19-15. Joe and Bob were first away and led 12-7 after the eleventh end. Jim and Daniel won the next four ends to be two shots in front. Joe and Bob were in front again after the eighteenth end but saw Jim and Daniel take the last three ends and the game.
Game two, rink five: Garry Hotham and Phil Murray defeated Denis Oxley and John Martin 25-17. It was a close game with scores level on 4, and 8-all, then Garry and Phil ahead by one 17-16 after the seventeenth end. They continued their winning way by adding eight shots in three of the last four ends.
Game three, rink six: Kevin Miller and Wayne Bensley won their game against Paul Rodenhuis and Pam Warren with a score of 19-14. Wayne bowled well to put the pair in a commanding position, leading 16-8 after thirteen ends. Pam and Paul did better in the last five ends to fall short by five.
Saturday 3rd September
With Pennants being played on Saturday because of Father's Day, there were fewer players for the social games. These were played on #2 Green which hasn't seen much use lately.
Game one, rink eight: The Triples team of Susie Simmons, Brian Burke and Jack Smith narrowly defeated the team of Kevin Miller, Bruce Rich and Arch Ledger by a shot, 13-12. Susie's team led first but Kevin's team equallised at 7, 8, and 12-all. Susie's team scored the deciding single in the last, eighteenth end.
Game two, rink nine: Another close Triples game, this time between the teams of Bryan Bromfield, Joe Yong and John McDonagh playing against Mick Simmons, Phil Murray and Marg Miller. Bryan's team was the stronger, leading 8-nil after four ends. Mick's team reduced the gap to four with the score on 10-6 after twelve ends. They then scored seven shots to four to fall short by one.
By the Bowling Shark
This week the club was saddened to hear the sudden passing of Marg Nyland who was a regular player at the club and had many friends who are devastated by her death. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 30 August 2022
Advertisement
Rink nine: John Toole and Peter Drew (who threw down a new record of 4 wrong biases in one match) were against Terry Chifley and Jim Clark. Team Drew somehow went onto win the match 35-13.
Rink 10: Robert Raithby, Brian Hope and Daryl Shurmer had a close match against Mick Bourke, Bryce Peard and Max Elms. With level scores on the second last end (21 all). The momentum pushed Team Shurmer to victory 26-21.
Rink 11: Allan Clark (swing bowler), Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney were level on the 11th (6 all) against Allan Clark, Ron Hogan and Kevin Miller. From there Team Witney took control and went on to win the match 19-10.
Wednesday 31 August 2022
Rink 10: Marg Nyland (RIP), Robyn Stenhouse and Des Sanders were in a battle against Beryl Flanaghan, Jocelyn Ballard and Leonie McGarry. Team Sanders looked set for the win with the lead of 15-4 by the 7th, but Team McGarry fought back to win the match 20-19.
Rink 11: Maureen Taylor, Marg Hayes and Merl Stephens were too good for the opposition of Liz Draper, Betsy Thornberry and Sue Murray. Team Stephens were well placed to take out the win 18-9.
Advertisement
Rink 12: Sally Colebatch (swing bowler), Val Zylstra and Peggy McIntosh struggled for opportunities against Sally Colebatch, Robyn Adams and Mel Parker. Team Parker controlled the score board and went on to win the match 24-12.
Saturday 03 September 2022
Majellan -V- Wallerawang - Pennants 4's at Majellan
Rink two: Andrew Moffatt, Jeff Adams, Allan Clark and Tim Pickstone were in a tussle against Wallerawangs P. Matchett, Jeff Fraser, I. McMillan and P.Piggot. With Wallerawang having the lead from the 5th to the 20th end, it came down to the last end where Majellan came home with a two point victory 19-17.
Rink three: Trevor Sharpham, Paul Francis, Darryl Shurmer and Hugh Brennan looked set for victory against Wallerawangs C. Pugsley, B. Robinson, C. Brown and Michael McNamara. Majellan lead from the second end to the second last but went down in a thriller 20-19.
Rink four: Peter Drew, Des Sanders, Ron McGarry and Mick Sewell had a 6-0 lead by the 5th against Wallerawangs Jeff Howden, Jason Fraser, J. Nunan and J. Jackson. From there Wallerawang took control and won convincingly 35-10.
Advertisement
Wallerawang winning 72-48
Social Bowls
Rink nine: John Bosson, Ian Warren and Mick McDonald were outclassed from the opening end by George Ballard, John Hobson and Peter Naylor. Team Naylor lead from the opening end to the last to win the match 24-17.
Rink 10: John Toole and Noel Witney had a fight on their hands against Terry Clark and Greg Quartly-Scott. The match was going back and forth in a close one which saw Team Witney come out on top 19-16.
Rink 11: Peter Phegan and Max Elms were in trouble early against Ray Miller and Ron Hogan who were 12-4 up by the 11th. Team Elms fought back and took the lead on the 15th (13-12) and went on to hold it to the end to win 21-14.
Sunday 04 August 2022
Advertisement
Majellan -V- Gulgong - Pennants 3's at Majellan
Rink two: Ted Parker, Noel Witney, Michael Nobes and Paul Galvin were behind from the start against Gulgong's N. Buckley, J. Heberecht, D. McAshill and S. Crook. Majellan fought back on the 13th to level the match (14 all), and looked to steady the ship, however Gulgong went on to win the match 26-17.
Rink three: D.Josh, A. Urza, G.Urza and C.Bush were going point for point against Gulgong's J. Wood, M. Thompson, T. Buckley and H. Mobbs. Gulgong opened up a lead on the 11th (10-5), and went on to win the match 20-15.
Rink four: Ron Hollebone, Max Elms, John Finlay and Laci Koszta levelled their match on the 8th (6 all) against Gulgong's B. Hawkins, P. Ryan, D. Elbourne and K. Wardell. Majellan were not finished there and levelled the score again on the 18th (17 all). Gulgong went onto win the match 23-19.
Gulgong winning 69-51.
That wraps another week at the Majellan. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.