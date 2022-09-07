'Just do it': Corrective Services NSW after more people to join its ranks

Just do it.
They're the three words that changed the life of Bathurst Correctional Centre officer Jeanette Goodman and it's the advice she gives anyone considering joining the ranks of Corrective Services NSW.
The First Class Correctional Officer said her 14 years with CSNSW allowed her insight into the lives of offenders and provided the chance to help them turn their backs on crime.
"My sister worked for Justice Health in prison so I'd known a bit about prisons and when they were recruiting I thought 'I can do that' - I saw it as a challenge and an opportunity for a life-long rewarding career," Ms Goodman said.
"This job is fulfilling in a way no other job can be - you're making a difference to inmates' rehabilitation and it's unbelievably satisfying when you see the ones who don't come back to prison; you know you played a critical part in getting them to that point."
"I also love as officers, when there's an incident, we band together and work as a team to respond to the incident and keep one another safe."
CSNSW has launched its largest ever recruitment drive and is looking for people of all ages and experiences to fill permanent roles at correctional centres in the Central West.
Recruitment roadshows are being held in Dubbo, Bathurst and Lithgow between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 8 for people ready to take up the challenge.
Recruits are required to complete 10 weeks of paid primary training, which includes learning how to communicate with colleagues and inmates, hostage survival techniques, firearms safety and riot control.
This is followed by 12 months of on-the-job assessments to attain their Certificate III in Correctional Practice.
Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM said diversity is a powerful factor in helping CSNSW achieve its goals in rehabilitation and community protection.
"Corrective Services NSW's strength lies in bringing people from a variety of career backgrounds and life experiences together, to work towards our common goal of reducing reoffending and keeping the community safe," Mr Corcoran said.
"Corrections is challenging and will force people out of their comfort zone, but it's also an opportunity to establish a career in a stable, well-paid job while contributing positively to the lives of offenders and the community."
For more information about becoming a correctional officer please visit jobs.dcj.nsw.gov.au search online for Careers at CSNSW or visit the Heritage Room at Bathurst RSL on Wednesday, September 7 between 6pm-8pm.
