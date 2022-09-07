It may have been a cool start to the day for the residents of Carcoar and the crew of the Today Show, but the reception was extremely warm.
The Today Show weatherman Tim Davies did a wonderful job of interacting with the locals who were there to help promote the premier village in the Blayney Shire.
When only one of the cyclists from the Orange Bicycle User Group managed to turn up for their segment the crew had to pivot, and the students and parents of Carcoar Public School did the town proud.
At first they commenced with star jumps before resetting for the skipping competition and the egg and spoon race, with raw eggs.
So popular was the first cross that on the 8.30am segment one the parents joined in, but were soundly defeated by the kids.
During the 6:30am live cross the Carcoar Show had a great plug with Dominic Burden helping Tim Davies round up some sheep and president Andrew Winfield was able to promote the history and importance of the show to a very wide audience.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
