THE benefits weren't just environmental when a tree-planting morning was held at the Bathurst Charles Sturt University campus recently.
"We try to do this [tree planting] at least once or twice a year," sustainability project officer Ben Heard said as he watched students, staff and community members get their hands dirty.
"Out the back of COVID and that, we're really looking to up the engagement and trying to get everyone out and about again because everyone's gone into that hibernation period at this point.
"Getting people out and having that hands-on approach to community efforts is always a great initiative and it's great to build those connections among different people in the community."
The tree-planting was held along Village Creek, which runs through the campus.
"We're looking to establish a bit more diversity in the flora, or the plant life, that we have here," he said.
"This is all part of Biodiversity Month, where we're looking to improve and promote biodiversity - not only here on our campus, but also on our other Charles Sturt campuses."
Mr Heard said the creek's health was good, "but it can improve".
"Along this area [where the tree planting was held at the end of Village Drive], we have got just a couple of eucalyptus and she-oaks planted, but we don't really have that understorey lower profile, so that's what we're hoping to achieve here today with a bit of an understorey planting.
"But then, also just creating that greater diversity for attracting fauna species or bird life to the area.
"We're just focusing on one part of the Village Creek to then have a bit more of a segmented approach to improving further downstream.
"By planting up at the top end of the stream, we're hoping that, once this is established, we can then focus on other areas."
