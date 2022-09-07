BATHURST driver Brad Shiels came close to scoring a race victory over a successful weekend's racing at the NSW Sports Sedans Championship round held at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Shiels took his J.S. Racing Fiat 124 Coupe to second place in the third and final event of the round, which was celebrated as the 70th anniversary meeting of the Australian Racing Drivers Club.
Wet weather battered drivers over the opening two races of the round, held on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, and in a car that doesn't handle those conditions Shiels still managed to hold onto fourth place in both of those events.
In drier conditions for race three the Fiat was a more dominant machine.
Shiels led the final event at one point before Jordan Caruso and his Audi A4 took control of the race and went on to see the chequered flag first, just as he'd done in race two.
It was a welcome result for Shiels, especially considering the troubles the team had with the car during the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend.
"At Bathurst we were having troubles with the engine. It wasn't making full power, so we struggled with that, but we had that all sorted for this weekend," he said.
"Most of this weekend was wet. I qualified second, and it was a combined national and state weekend. This car normally competes in the state series, so qualifying second outright against the national cars felt pretty good.
"We struggled in the wet during the first two races. The car isn't suited to those conditions."
When drier conditions met teams for the last race of the weekend - the Des Wall Cup - Shiels was able to get the most out of his machine.
"We got dry conditions for the last race and that was really good. I was leading the race for about half of it but my tyres went off a little bit, so Jordan in the Audi got me, but that was a much better race," he said.
"We were running on five-year-old wets, which were second hand five years ago as well, and the other guys we putting new wets on, so there was a lot of time in that.
"Doing this series is great. Any time you can drive a race car is good. This one especially keeps you on your toes. It's a handful to drive and I love it."
Attention for Shiels now turns towards his upcoming Carrera Cup round on his home circuit during the Bathurst 1000 weekend.
He'll enter the home round sitting 12th on the pro standings and with a strong sixth place showing in the latest race at Sandown.
"We're going well. In the last three rounds we've had two top fives and a top six," Shiels said.
"We're just struggling for speed in qualifying early in our weekends. We're just trying to get on top of how to set the car up. It's tricky being a single-car team when you don't have another car's data to bounce off of.
"We get there by the end of the weekend, we just struggle with the start of it."
The Bathurst round of the Carrera Cup will run over October 6 to 9.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
