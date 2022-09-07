BATHURST High School came close to progressing to the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association girls hockey quarter-finals when they went down to Mackellar Girls Campus on Friday.
The Bathurst girls went down 2-1 in a penalty shoot out to the visitors at Cooke Hockey Complex after they had fought hard to level the match at 1-all in the last quarter of the game.
Bathurst High teacher and team coach Daisey Morrissey said it was a result for the team to be proud of.
"We're still pleased with the result. To be competitive with a Sydney side in the top 16 was pretty exciting for us," she said.
"To fight back from 1-0 down was great, and then with CHS rules we moved straight into a shoot out. It came right down to the fifth and last shot of the shoot out, but the girls have done so well to reach that stage of the competition."
Bathurst beat Parkes High School 5-3 in the semi-final of the western region competition, which qualified them for the statewide knockout.
In the final of the western region competition Bathurst High went down to Orange High School but that loss at least helped the team assess themselves before moving into the game against Mackellar.
Bathurst certainly took those lessons on board for the match against the Sydney school on Friday, and didn't panic when an early goal went against them.
Sam Brown, who had made a big impact for Bathurst High in their Astley Cup campaign this year, managed to find the equalising goal in the last term.
Morrissey said her side showed plenty of resilience to keep themselves in the contest.
"We were under the pump in defence for the majority of the second quarter but with each quarter we just got better and better," she said.
"There's been a bit of a gap between this and our last game, though the girls have all been playing with their local teams and a couple of the girls went away for the Western CHS competitions.
"They came back from that gap and put on a great show, and by the fourth quarter we managed to find that equaliser. Mackellar were a young and very competitive side ... but if we had extra-time I feel like we could have won that match, because we were improving with every quarter."
Bathurst High had reason to feel confident ahead of the shoot out but it wasn't to be their day.
"Our girls have had a lot of experience with penalty shoot outs. We were confident going into the shoot out with our state under 15s goalkeeper Georgia Baillie and she's had experience in this situation," Morrissey said.
"It's disappointing because the comeback was so exciting and we had a great crowd down there supporting them and keeping them going.
"We're losing six of the 12 girls so it was a good way for them to finish their Bathurst High campaign as well. They're excited for next year. We're losing a few, but the girls coming back are excited to build on what they've achieved this year."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
