Only six months since taking over Designing Windows Bathurst and owners Wayne Cohen and Tina McClintock are already expanding.
The pair have taken the helm at Price Right Shutters in Mudgee and are looking forward to having another shop up and running.
Mr Cohen said the existing Mudgee-based business already has a great footprint and they plan to keep that running, just under a different name.
With a rebrand currently in the works, it won't be long before Designing Windows Bathurst and Price Right Shutters will be called Blinds By Design.
"We're rebranding completely," Mr Cohen said.
"New houses are going up everyday in the Central West and we've seen an opportunity to keep growing.
"[Price Right Shutters] had the same core values as we have and it just made sense."
Over the past six months, Designing Windows Bathurst has expanded it's services to cover a broad area throughout the Central West.
Mr Cohen said they travel to Cowra, Parkes, Mudgee, Dunedoo, Mount Victoria, Katoomba and everywhere in between.
While the Mudgee shop won't have a showroom, it will only offer quotes and samples, Mr Cohen has invested into significantly upgrading the Bathurst showroom.
In addition to stocking a wider range of products for customers, the showroom will also feature an interactive display which is set to launch in the coming weeks.
This will give customers a more realistic idea of what their selections will look like on a large scale in their homes.
They will be able to see on the screen how different fabrics and styles look before making a purchase.
"People might see a fabric and think that looks really good, but when they see it five metres wide in their home sometimes they don't like it as much."
While still only in his first year of business, Mr Cohen has big plans for Blinds By Design following the rebrand.
He hopes to continue to grow the business's footprint and open another showroom somewhere in the Central West.
But for now, he said coming into summer is the perfect time to start thinking about shutters and awnings to keep the house cool and to protect furniture and flooring.
Mr Cohen hopes any existing customers of Price Right Shutters continue to use their services and is looking forward to what the expansion will bring.
