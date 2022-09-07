Ballistics dog joins investigations into Westbourne Drive shooting

SPECIALIST police have joined the investigation into a drive-by shooting in Westbourne Drive in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Chifley Police District crime manager, Acting Inspector Glenn Griffith, said investigators remained at the site of the shooting all day Wednesday, and were joined by the forensic ballistics dog squad from Sydney.
Officers from the Western Region's forensic unit were also present at the house on Wednesday.
Inspector Griffith said police also door-knocked along the street and canvassed potential witnesses to the incident.
He said police would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which may be relevant to the incident.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Bathurst Police on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
Police taped off a section of the road, between Meagher Street and Evernden Road, and established a crime scene after the incident on Westbourne Drive.
Inspector David Abercrombie, duty officer with Chifley Police District, said officers received reports at about 1.30am of a shooting in the area.
"Officers established that a number of shots had been fired into a house from a vehicle," he said.
"Fortunately, no-one was home at the time of the shooting and there have been no reports of injury.
"A crime scene has been established and investigations into the incident remain underway."
Inspector Abercrombie said at this stage of the investigation there was nothing to suggest this morning's incident was related to a similar incident in Bannerman Crescent back in June.
On that occasion, officers from Chifley Police District were called to the home on Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, shortly after 9pm on Monday, June 20 and found several shots had struck the front of the single-level brick building.
A 40-year-old woman and her children - a boy almost three years old and a girl aged six months - were inside at the time; they were not injured but were distressed by the incident.
