Parents and grandparents came together at The Assumption Catholic Primary School on Wednesday September 7, in order to celebrate 70 years since the school first opened.
Students, teachers and family members all joined together in mass led by the school chaplain Father Paul Devitt in order to pause and reflect on the rich history of the school.
Advertisement
This was followed by a family luncheon and then an open classrooms experience which allowed family members to see the areas of student learning and to get a glimpse of the students' work over the last three terms.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Principal of The Assumption Catholic Primary School Angela Johnson, said that the day was about celebrating the many people in students' lives that are supporting them on their journey.
"The reason we chose to have grandparents day as part of our 70 year birthday celebrations is because they are our connection to the past, but also the movement into the future," Ms Johnson said.
"We're so thankful to have many of our students that have huge family support and we just wanted to acknowledge that," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.