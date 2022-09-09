Western Advocate

Photos from grandparents day held at The Assumption Catholic Primary School

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:46am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents and grandparents came together at The Assumption Catholic Primary School on Wednesday September 7, in order to celebrate 70 years since the school first opened.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.