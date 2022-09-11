Assumption celebrated it's 70 - year birthday on September 7, but students learned very quickly that school principal Angela Johnson is a firm believer that birthday festivities should last a week.
"We've had different groups within our school community play a role in ensuring the week is properly recognised," Ms Johnson said.
This recognition has been in the form of a school mass led by Father Paul Devitt, followed by a grandparent's day luncheon, and also a mini fete event, a family trivia night and the preparation of a time capsule which will see each child represented and will be opened on the school's centennial.
"We've had an incredible journey over the last 70 years," Ms Johnson said.
This journey began in 1952 when the school was first established by the Sisters of Saint Joseph under the guidance of Saint Mary Mackillop and Father Julian Tenison-Woods.
It was important to Ms Johnson to allow current and past students of the school to recognise this journey that began all those years ago.
"We just wanted to have the opportunity to gather together to be the family that we are, and to celebrate a rich history of what has led to an amazing present time," she said.
One of the most celebrated aspects of the impressive 70 years of the school, is that of the wonderful legacy of Assumption, which has, in some cases seen three generations of family attending the school.
"Something that is such a beautiful thing about our community is that many of our students had parents or grandparents who attended," Ms Johnson said.
This legacy exists not only for the students, but also for Ms Johnson herself, who began her teaching career at Assumption, and is now leading the school after "many years."
"I feel very blessed to be the leader here at Assumption," she said.
"It's an incredible job, I have beautiful students, incredibly supportive families ... and wonderfully committed staff."
For Ms Johnson, the school is all about fostering the growth of children in all aspects of their lives.
"At Assumption, it's all about ensuring that each child experiences success and ... to feel supported in the love that helps to make them very well rounded individuals so they can go out into the world and contribute their gifts and talents," she said.
