It's action, not words, that will make the difference when it comes to fast rail

RE: Fast Rail Through Bathurst Gets Fresh Mention In Transport Plan (September 7).
It is great to see that this project is not forgotten.
Every right thinking person knows we are screaming out for more sound infrastructure projects in this country.
However, the reporter wisely adds the rider "there is still no indication of when, or if, it will ever be built".
Sadly, governments and parties at all levels and of each persuasion have been good at making announcements but slow at providing action.
At the federal level, we are seeing faint glimmers of words and actions matching now.
With a state election coming up early next year, it will be interesting to see what happens then.
As the old saying says, "you can fool ...".
