Did Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch snap you at the Bathurst Farmers' Markets on Saturday, August 27?
Held on the fourth Saturday of every month (third Saturday in December), the Bathurst Farmers' Markets were held at the Bathurst Showground.
The market's aim is to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and or produced within the Bathurst and Central West region.
Entry to the market is by gold coin donation and all proceeds from the markets go towards local projects sponsored by Lions Club of Bathurst Inc.
