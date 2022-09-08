JILLIBY Dingo made Wednesday night's success at Bathurst Paceway look like a walk in the park as THE Peter Russo-trained runner cruised to victory in the Vale Neal Morgan Pace (1,730 metres).
Jack Trainor could have driven Jilliby Dingo ($1.28 favourite) to a 20 metre victory in the race if he had to ask the Rock N Roll Heaven gelding to lift his game but he was happy to switch off for the run home and still win by nearly 10m.
Despite easing down over the final 100 metres Jilliby Dingo still recorded a sharp 1:55.3 mile rate.
The win was the third straight victory for Jilliby Dingo and keeps his 100 per cent win rate since joining Russo's stable.
Trainor said his runner was composed and in control from the outset.
"He's done that easy. He was just waiting for them out in front on his own," he said.
"On his last couple of runs he's a horse that's going to go through his grades and one that you might see racing on a Saturday night at Menangle.
"He's got really good gate speed so I'm sure that if he did happen to take a sit on something he'd still have good point-to-point speed as it is. He's a nice horse."
Jilliby Dingo easily found the front from gate four and found the pegs before the first turn.
Inside starter Glamour Fox put in early work in order to ensure that Karloo Bradley didn't come across from gate five and take the sit behind the leader.
Karloo Bradley initially settled in the death seat before The Rainbow Beach worked three wide around the field to take up that spot.
That's how the running would remain until around 500 metres to go, where Jilliby Dingo steadily pulled clear of the pack.
Glamour Fox couldn't go with him and The Rainbow Beach - who at $6.50 odds was deemed the only realistic challenger to Russo's favourite - faded badly on the turn for home and would ultimately run last.
Straightening for home Jilliby Dingo had opened up a 20 metre lead on his challengers.
Trainor gave a couple of extra flicks of the whip to keep his runner's mind on the job but the damage had been well and truly done with 200m still to go.
Nathan Turnbull's Buzz Lika Bee ($11) finished strongly through to middle of the field to beat out Karloo Bradley ($19, Justin Reynolds) for the runner-up spot.
Trainor would go on to also win the Congratulations Josh & Brook Pace with Russo's in-form runner Mahomes later in the meeting.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
