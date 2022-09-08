Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Jakiya Whitfeld retains her starting spot for Newcastle's NRLW clash with Sydney Roosters

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 8 2022 - 7:18am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst talent Jakiya Whitfeld made her NRLW debut for the Newcastle Knights last week and has retained her spot on the wing. Picture by Newcastle Knights

SHE'S only new to the Knight life, but Jakiya Whitfeld is excited about the prospect of putting the Roosters to the sword.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.