Robin and Brett enjoy talking about the pillars of our community | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
September 10 2022 - 12:00am
Robin McLachlan and Brett Van Heekeren enjoy talking about the city's historical figures.

2MCE's Pillars of Bathurst series has been recognised as a finalist in the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) 2022 Awards in the category of Excellence in Innovative Programming and Content.

