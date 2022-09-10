2MCE's Pillars of Bathurst series has been recognised as a finalist in the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) 2022 Awards in the category of Excellence in Innovative Programming and Content.
Produced in partnership with Bathurst Regional Council, the Pillars of Bathurst broadcast and podcast series tells the stories of past Bathurstians who are celebrated and memorialised in the Macquarie River Park's Cultural Heritage Garden.
The heritage site, consisting of historical sandstone pillars and memorial plaques, was created to remember people who were important to the development of the Bathurst community but for whom there were no other memorials to tell of their contributions and achievements.
The physical memorial is supported by a booklet of biographies.
Both the booklet and the 2MCE Pillars of Bathurst series are researched and prepared by historian Dr Robin McLachlan.
In each episode of the Pillars of Bathurst, host Brett Van Heekeren and Dr Robin McLachlan talk about an individual 'pillar', the history, the story and the relevance today.
The series is available to listen on demand on the 2MCE website, the Bathurst Region Visitor Centre and Bathurst Library websites.
So far the series has featured the stories of historical local figures such as hospital matron Marie Herzog; political activist Selina Anderson; and bush musician Joe Yates, among others.
Every person has been researched as fully as practically possible, sometimes recovering information previously unknown even to descendants.
Dr McLachlan is an entertaining raconteur joined by engaging host Brett Van Heekeren, who drives the narrative through a question-and-answer format.
Each episode is less than 15 minutes, making them an accessible way to engage with local history.
Listeners are encouraged to experience the series on demand as they walk through the heritage garden.
The CBAA Excellence in Innovative Programming and Content Award category recognises an innovative programming or content initiative that gives a platform to music, ideas, or concepts not normally addressed by traditional media outlets and which connects deeply with its audience.
The Pillars of Bathurst project is an exemplary demonstration of community media working in partnership with local government to enhance an important community project.
Pillars of Bathurst joins 2MCE's 45th anniversary special event broadcast in being a finalist for the national awards for the community broadcasting sector.
Award winners will be announced at the CBAA Conference in October 2022.
