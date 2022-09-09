THEY'RE undefeated, they've scored more points than any of their rivals and have the best defence, but there's still one box left for the Bathurst Panthers under 15s league tag side to tick.
It's being crowned Group 10 Junior Rugby League premiers.
This Sunday at Carrington Park the under 15 Panthers can add that to their list of already impressive achievements by beating Orange CYMS in the grand final.
Coach Paige Gallagher knows her talented group of taggers head into the match as favourites given their undefeated status, but has stressed to them that Orange CYMS will be hungry for an upset.
"I've just been trying to tell them that even though we've won all our games so far, it's not like we've been winning them by heaps and we've always had people scoring against us," Gallagher said.
"I've also told them as much as we're getting better, so is everyone else and they know what to expect from us. So we've just got to keep on top of it and keep trying new things to stay ahead of everyone else."
Staying ahead of everyone else is something the Panthers have been good at this season.
They scored 416 points - that's close to 37 per game - and conceded 92 on their way to claiming the minor premiership.
Gallagher said it's a record that is in part due to the experience of her players, but also thanks to the hard work they've put in.
"There have been a couple of close ones in there, but they've gotten better every week because they work so well together as a group," the coach said.
"It really does come down to them working hard and putting in the effort.
"Most of them have played together at least last season if not longer and we had three girls come over from Pat's this year and they'd all played together for years as well.
"They hate letting any tries in, we generally tend to have a session on it at training, so like if we let four points in we'll do four sets of stairs or four hill sprints to make up for it.
"I've always tried to push to them that defence is important mindset and if you work hard in defence then the attack will come naturally."
Gallagher is in her first her working with the Panthers as coach and considers herself fortunate to be guiding such a talented group of players.
"My manager at work, her daughter is on the team, she told me they were looking for a coach and would I consider it. I said 'Yeah, okay, I could probably do that' and I've been loving it ever since.
"I definitely lucked-out for my first season," she added with a laugh.
Panthers have meet CYMS, who placed third in the minor premiership, just twice this season.
They beat the Orange side 28-20 in round seven then 8-4 in the qualifying semi-final on August 28.
"They were probably our fiercest competition in the home and away season, they definitely gave us a bit of a fright in that semi," Gallagher said.
"So we are absolutely not going into it with the level of confidence I'd like, but we've beaten them twice before now, so I don't see why we can't do it again.
"That game started late and it put us a little bit off our game. They [CYMS] scored early and even though we got the next try and the try after that, it was still like they hadn't settled."
Settling early will be important on Sunday as the Panthers strive to make it a perfect season.
Gallagher says playing on home turf at Carrington Park will help, but her players must execute all skills in order to avoid an upset.
"Absolutely it helps playing at Carrington Park, it's a home crowd, the girls know the field really well, half of them have been playing on it for half their life," she said.
"But everyone has to do their job, we've got to stay on top in defence, CYMS have got some quite fast players, so we do need to stick on in defence and get the basics right."
Sunday's under 15s grand final between Bathurst Panthers and Orange CYMS will kick off at 12.15pm.
