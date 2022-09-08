Freshly installed smoke alarm proves its worth during fire in Oberon home

FIRE and Rescue NSW says a recently installed smoke alarm has saved a family of four from a fire inside their home at Oberon.
And the smoke alarm had been installed by Fire and Rescue NSW itself.
Advertisement
Firefighters say they were called to the property in Hawkes Drive, Oberon on Wednesday (September 7) after reports a toaster had caught alight on a kitchen benchtop.
They say the occupants - two adults and two children - were immediately alerted to the incident by the working smoke alarm.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
They evacuated, called triple-0 and stood near their letterbox until emergency services arrived.
Firefighters say they quickly determined it wasn't just the appliance which had caught fire, but the fire had been sparked by a fault in electrical wiring.
The blaze was extinguished, with only minor damage caused.
The family said the smoke alarm had only been installed by Fire and Rescue NSW, free of charge, during a home fire safety visit a few weeks ago.
During that visit, they were also advised to create an evacuation plan, nominate a designated meeting point, and not to re-enter their home during a fire.
"These residents have taken our fire safety advice on-board and it has potentially saved their lives," Oberon Fire Station Commander Captain Keven Verhoeven said.
"FRNSW is working tirelessly to educate the community and empower people with the resources needed to keep themselves safe from fire, and it is pleasing to see these efforts are making a difference."
Fire and Rescue NSW says NSW statistics show that a person is twice as likely to survive a house fire if they have a working smoke alarm.
Fire and Rescue NSW said it urges all households to check their smoke alarms regularly.
"If you need a new smoke alarm or battery change, or are unsure how to test your smoke alarm, you can contact your local fire station and arrange a home fire safety visit," a spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.