THERE'LL be food, coffee and fire trucks on show at an upcoming Get Ready Weekend event.
Most importantly, though, there will be fire safety information.
The Get Ready Weekend is held each year by NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigades all over the state to help communities prepare for the bushfire season.
NSW RFS Bathurst Brigade will be holding its event at the Adventure Playground on Saturday, September 17, opposite the netball courts, from 10am to 3pm.
The brigade's Dalton Walter said those attending will be able to meet firefighters and (particularly for younger members of the community) have a look at the fire trucks, both modern and historic.
He said the police, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW and the mayor will also be attending, as well as representatives from Bathurst Correctional Centre's Dogs For Diggers program.
The NSW RFS Bathurst Brigade's Captain Gavin Pears said there has been a crowd of about 1000 people over the course of the day in previous years.
The Bushfire Danger Period runs from October 1 to March 31.
Residents are also reminded that the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System is in place.
It has four levels - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic - and clear actions to take.
